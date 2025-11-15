Empowering Communities: Collective Climate Action Drives Change

Global leaders convene at COP30 in Brazil to discuss climate change policies, leaving ordinary citizens wondering about their impact on these crucial decisions. However, collective community-based actions can significantly influence policy, says Leah Stokes, an environmental politics professor.

Voting is a powerful tool in democracies, allowing individuals to affect large-scale climate policies, experts say. Engaging with elected officials through calls and public meetings can also yield results, as decision-makers seek to align with constituents' preferences to secure reelection.

Volunteering for advocacy groups can further amplify one's impact. Groups often select crucial legislation to support or oppose, relying on volunteers for expertise. Public actions can inspire others, leading to a broader movement demanding change.

