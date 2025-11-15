Left Menu

The Tiger's Return: Wildlife Officials Capture Escaped Big Cat Near Amangarh

A tiger that had escaped from the Amangarh Forest Range was tranquilized and captured by a forest department team near Mohammadpur Rajouri village. The operation involved drones and on-foot searches, leading to the successful caging of the big cat under the guidance of SDO Gyan Singh and specialist Dr Daksh Gangwar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 15-11-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tiger that had escaped from the Amangarh Forest Range was safely captured on Saturday after an intense search operation, officials confirmed. The big cat was found wandering in fields about eight kilometres from the forest range.

The escape was noted around 13 days ago, when the tiger entered the fields of Afzalgarh villages, prompting search operations by the forest department. Under the supervision of Forest Department Sub-Divisional Officer Gyan Singh, teams utilized drones and undertook on-foot combing operations to locate the elusive feline.

The operation culminated on Saturday evening in Mohammadpur Rajouri village, where Dr Daksh Gangwar, a tranquilliser specialist from Pilibhit, tranquilized the tiger. The big cat was then safely caged, with further measures underway to ensure its safe transfer back to the protected range.

(With inputs from agencies.)

