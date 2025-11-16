Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Boy Dies in High-Rise Accident

A five-year-old boy, Rudra Tej Singh, tragically died after falling from the 22nd floor of a high-rise building in Pioneer Presidia Society, sector 62. The incident occurred while he was unattended at home under a domestic helper's care. Efforts to save him at a hospital were unsuccessful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-11-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 19:05 IST
  • India

A five-year-old boy fell to his death from the 22nd-floor balcony of a high-rise building in sector 62, police reported on Sunday.

The tragic incident at Pioneer Presidia Society unfolded as the boy, Rudra Tej Singh, was at home with a domestic helper. His parents, a builder and a doctor, were not present. Upon reaching the apartment with the helper, the child ran inside, inadvertently locking the door behind him.

Alone in the flat, Singh ventured onto the balcony, climbed a clothes bar to seek assistance, and tragically lost his balance, leading to the fatal fall. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, the child was pronounced dead. Police have initiated an investigation and handed over the body post-examination.

