Tamil Nadu Braces for Rain: Major Reservoirs Unleash Surplus Waters

With heavy rains hitting Tamil Nadu, the Water Resources Department has started releasing excess water from key reservoirs that supply drinking water to Chennai. The release from major lakes has been increased as a precautionary move, with weather forecasts predicting continued heavy rainfall through November 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 12:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In response to intense rainfall in Tamil Nadu, the state Water Resources Department began controlling surplus water from its key reservoirs on Monday. These reservoirs are vital sources of drinking water for Chennai.

The precautionary discharge involves releasing a total of 5,400 cusecs from three significant dams following the return of monsoon rains. According to an official statement, specific adjustments include an increase in the release from the Chembarambakkam Lake from 600 to 1,200 cusecs, while Poondi Lake's discharge is now 3,000 cusecs, up from 2,500 cusecs, and Puzhal Lake maintains a 1,200 cusec release.

In tandem with key reservoir releases, additional water sources like Cholavaram, Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai, and Veeranam continue to provide Chennai with essential water supplies. The meteorological department indicates that this weather pattern, caused by a low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka, will persist, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to the region until November 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

