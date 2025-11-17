Tragic Fire Claims Couple's Lives in Guwahati Home
A couple died in a fire at their Guwahati home, possibly ignited in the kitchen. The blaze escalated following LPG cylinder explosions. Another person was injured but is stable. Their daughter wasn't home during the incident. Authorities await investigation results to determine the fire's cause.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-11-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 12:13 IST
A tragic fire incident in Guwahati's Bharalumukh area resulted in the death of a couple while leaving another person injured, an official reported.
The fire broke out on Sunday as the couple was cooking for a family gathering. Experts suspect it began in the kitchen and intensified after LPG cylinders exploded.
Several fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. The entire second-floor apartment was destroyed, but the couple's daughter was unharmed as she was not at home. The injured individual is stable after hospital treatment. Authorities will investigate to determine the cause of the fire.
