Delhi Inches Towards Cleaner Skies: Slight AQI Improvement Noted

Delhi's air quality saw a slight improvement on Monday, although the Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to reside in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 351, down from 377 on Sunday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Wazirpur and Bawana registered alarming AQI levels above 400, maintaining their status in the 'severe' category. While the city had fewer stations reporting 'severe' air quality than Sunday, vehicular emissions and stubble burning remained significant pollutants, contributing 18% and 8.2% respectively on Monday.

According to forecasts, these factors will alter slightly on Tuesday, with emissions comprising 17.9% and burning 8.3% of pollution. Satellite data highlighted numerous farm fires across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, indicating ongoing challenges. The city's AQI is projected to remain 'very poor' over the next six days, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' early warning system.

