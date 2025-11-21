Left Menu

Maharashtra Finance Commission stresses need for civic bodies to boost income

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-11-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 11:43 IST
Maharashtra Finance Commission stresses need for civic bodies to boost income
  • Country:
  • India

The 6th Maharashtra State Finance Commission has underscored the need for municipalities in the state to strengthen their income sources to deliver essential civic services more effectively.

The Commission on Thursday conducted a review here of the financial condition of municipalities across Maharashtra.

According to a release by the Thane Municipal Corporation on Friday, Commission Chairman Nitin Karir said that municipalities must increase their revenues and "adopt government-recommended guidelines after reviewing their current financial situation".

Suggestions were given to revise tax structures, strengthen administrative discipline, and ensure that stamp duty collected by the state is distributed to municipalities as per fixed percentages, it said.

Karir advised municipal bodies to prepare realistic and financially disciplined budgets for the next fiscal year to prevent additional financial burden and ensure sustainable civic administration, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025