Haryana to transform Panchkula into model city: CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-11-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 12:13 IST
Haryana to transform Panchkula into model city: CM
Transforming Panchkula into a modern, well-planned model city so that it emerges as a benchmark of urban excellence is one of Haryana government's foremost priorities, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) Thursday evening, he called for an integrated and fast-paced approach to upgrade civic infrastructure, improve cleanliness standards, and enhance the overall urban environment for residents.

Saini underlined the need for maintaining all city roads in excellent condition and directed officers concerned to immediately repair damaged or worn-out stretches, giving priority to locations where urgent attention is required.

He said Panchkula must develop a high-quality, safe, and smooth road network.

According to an official statement, the chief minister also sought timely repair and upkeep of footpaths and improving overall road quality as part of Panchkula's beautification drive.

He further directed that issues related to stray animals be resolved without delay.

During the meeting, Chief Executive Officer, PMDA, K M Pandurang said administrative approval of Rs 173.48 crore has been granted for establishing a modern Shooting Range Sports Complex in Sector 32, Panchkula, and the subsequent formal processes will be completed soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

