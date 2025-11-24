Andhra Pradesh Launches Massive Urban Infrastructure Push

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced an ambitious Rs 66,523-crore urban infrastructure acceleration programme, deploying the public-private partnership (PPP) model. Expected to span several priority sectors by 2029, the programme focuses on modernizing urban infrastructure to significantly boost the state's economy.

The investment plan includes developing smart water systems, modern transit corridors, integrated mobility solutions, and sustainable housing, excluding the ongoing greenfield capital project of Amaravati. As part of the initiative, Rs 2.8 lakh crore is anticipated to contribute to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

To advance the PPP-led urban transformation, the Andhra Pradesh government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for Viability Gap Funding this year. The projects are poised to create 2.3 lakh jobs, with significant participation of skilled youth and women. Key components include developing smart cities, upgrading road networks, and attracting substantial foreign investments.