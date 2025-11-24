West Bengal Expands Housing and Industrial Plans Amid Central Government Challenges

The West Bengal government is set to allocate 16,36,522 houses to beneficiaries by mid-January under the Banglar Bari housing scheme. This announcement follows criticism of the central government for inadequate funding, despite the state already distributing 12 lakh houses.

In a cabinet meeting, senior minister Chandrima Bhattacharya emphasized efforts to bolster industrial and road infrastructure. The West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited has been approved to expand industrial infrastructure, aiming to enhance employment opportunities.

Seven new industrial parks, spread across various regions including Coochbehar, Kalyani, and Falta, are planned. Furthermore, significant advancements in road construction have been achieved under the Pathasree grameen and Urban initiatives, Bhattacharya noted.

