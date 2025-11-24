Left Menu

West Bengal Expands Housing and Industrial Plans Amid Central Government Challenges

The West Bengal government has announced the allocation of over 16 lakh houses under the Banglar Bari housing scheme by January next year. Alongside housing, plans for new industrial parks and the development of road infrastructure are underway to boost employment opportunities in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government is set to allocate 16,36,522 houses to beneficiaries by mid-January under the Banglar Bari housing scheme. This announcement follows criticism of the central government for inadequate funding, despite the state already distributing 12 lakh houses.

In a cabinet meeting, senior minister Chandrima Bhattacharya emphasized efforts to bolster industrial and road infrastructure. The West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited has been approved to expand industrial infrastructure, aiming to enhance employment opportunities.

Seven new industrial parks, spread across various regions including Coochbehar, Kalyani, and Falta, are planned. Furthermore, significant advancements in road construction have been achieved under the Pathasree grameen and Urban initiatives, Bhattacharya noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

