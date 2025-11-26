Accelerating Development: Omar Abdullah's Vision for Poonch

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a comprehensive review of Poonch's developmental progress, urging departments to expedite project completion to deliver timely benefits to the population.

Focusing on key infrastructure, welfare schemes, and fund utilization, he assured public representatives that local issues would be prioritized and resolved efficiently.

Emphasizing holistic development in remote areas, Abdullah inaugurated five significant projects, valued at Rs 13.54 crore, enhancing regional infrastructure and living standards.

