Accelerating Development: Omar Abdullah's Vision for Poonch
Jammu and Kashmir's CM Omar Abdullah reviewed Poonch's developmental projects, urging swift execution and fund utilization. He emphasized resolving concerns and enhancing infrastructure, education, and economy. E-inaugurating projects worth Rs 13.54 crore, Abdullah highlighted holistic growth and accountability for the region's progress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:13 IST
On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a comprehensive review of Poonch's developmental progress, urging departments to expedite project completion to deliver timely benefits to the population.
Focusing on key infrastructure, welfare schemes, and fund utilization, he assured public representatives that local issues would be prioritized and resolved efficiently.
Emphasizing holistic development in remote areas, Abdullah inaugurated five significant projects, valued at Rs 13.54 crore, enhancing regional infrastructure and living standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
