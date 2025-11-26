Left Menu

Accelerating Development: Omar Abdullah's Vision for Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir's CM Omar Abdullah reviewed Poonch's developmental projects, urging swift execution and fund utilization. He emphasized resolving concerns and enhancing infrastructure, education, and economy. E-inaugurating projects worth Rs 13.54 crore, Abdullah highlighted holistic growth and accountability for the region's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:13 IST
Accelerating Development: Omar Abdullah's Vision for Poonch
development
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a comprehensive review of Poonch's developmental progress, urging departments to expedite project completion to deliver timely benefits to the population.

Focusing on key infrastructure, welfare schemes, and fund utilization, he assured public representatives that local issues would be prioritized and resolved efficiently.

Emphasizing holistic development in remote areas, Abdullah inaugurated five significant projects, valued at Rs 13.54 crore, enhancing regional infrastructure and living standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Financial Giants: Unveiling Strategic Moves in Agri-Finance, Refinery Expansion, and Luxury Markets

Financial Giants: Unveiling Strategic Moves in Agri-Finance, Refinery Expans...

 India
2
Communal Controversy: BJP Faces Criticism Over MBBS Admission Row

Communal Controversy: BJP Faces Criticism Over MBBS Admission Row

 India
3
Ruling Party Official Arrested in Ganja Bust

Ruling Party Official Arrested in Ganja Bust

 India
4
UK Eases Oil Licenses Amidst Ongoing Windfall Tax Debate

UK Eases Oil Licenses Amidst Ongoing Windfall Tax Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025