Tragedy in Tai Po: Hong Kong's Deadliest Fire in Years

A devastating fire in Tai Po, Hong Kong, claimed at least 36 lives, including a firefighter, with 279 missing. Seven high-rise buildings were engulfed as the fire spread rapidly, prompting the evacuation of hundreds. Investigations into the cause are underway as rescue efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 26-11-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A catastrophic inferno has struck Tai Po, Hong Kong, resulting in at least 36 fatalities, including a firefighter. The fire engulfed seven high-rise apartment buildings, leaving 279 people unaccounted for. Extensive rescue efforts and an investigation into the fire's cause are ongoing.

Hundreds of residents were evacuated from the housing complex due to the blaze, with authorities deploying over 140 fire trucks and 60 ambulances to the scene. The fire began on the scaffolding of a 32-storey tower, fueled by strong winds and climbing rapidly across the structures.

Hong Kong's chief executive, John Lee, confirmed a dedicated team is probing the incident's origins as firefighting operations continue amid high temperatures and falling debris. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has extended condolences and urged efforts to minimize further casualties.

