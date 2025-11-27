Recycling Renaissance: Bisleri and MBMC's Innovative Plastic Management Initiative

In a groundbreaking move, Bisleri International has teamed up with the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation to roll out an ambitious plastic waste management initiative. Central to this is the establishment of a Material Recovery Centre and the region's first Plastic Recycling Museum.

The Material Recovery Centre, equipped with advanced machinery, aims to streamline the collection, segregation, and recycling of plastic waste across the city. This facility is a major stride towards the goal of 'Zero Plastic to Landfill', promoting a cleaner and greener urban environment.

The Sustainability Inspiration Centre, built from recycled materials, serves as an educational hub. It offers interactive exhibits and installations like 'Binny the Bird', crafted from 2,000 recycled bottles, inspiring community participation in recycling efforts.