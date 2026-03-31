Brazil Praised for Progressive Migration Framework, but UN Expert Urges Reforms for Long-Term Sustainability

Brazil’s migration system has been recognised as one of the most progressive in Latin America, offering safe and legal pathways for migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers. However, a United Nations expert has warned that stronger implementation and long-term policy integration are needed to ensure the system remains sustainable and fully aligned with international human rights standards.

Gehad Madi, UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, concluded an official country visit by commending Brazil’s rights-based approach while highlighting persistent gaps between policy and practice.

A Regional Leader in Rights-Based Migration

Brazil’s legal framework stands out for its inclusive and non-criminalising approach to migration. It guarantees migrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and stateless persons equal access to essential services, including:

Healthcare

Education

Employment protections

Social security

“Brazil’s open approach to human mobility is a leading example in the region,” Madi said, particularly at a time when many countries are tightening migration policies.

Operation Welcome: A Model Humanitarian Response

A central focus of the visit was Operation Welcome (Operação Acolhida)—a large-scale humanitarian programme launched in 2018 in response to the influx of Venezuelan migrants.

The initiative, involving:

Federal authorities and the military

UN agencies

Civil society organisations

has created a structured, step-by-step system that includes:

Reception and emergency assistance

Documentation and regularisation

Voluntary relocation (interiorisation) to other regions

“Operation Welcome demonstrates that safe and well-managed migration is achievable,” Madi said, describing it as a globally recognised model of multi-stakeholder coordination.

Sustainability Concerns After Eight Years

Despite its success, the UN expert warned that the programme remains overly reliant on an emergency response model, even after eight years of operation.

Key concerns include:

A primary focus on Venezuelan migrants, limiting inclusivity

Lack of integration into long-term national migration policy

Dependence on short-term humanitarian frameworks

“To ensure sustainability, Brazil must transition to a stable, long-term system embedded in national policy and open to all nationalities,” Madi said.

Persistent Barriers Despite Strong Legal Protections

While Brazil’s laws guarantee equal rights, migrants continue to face significant challenges in practice. The Special Rapporteur identified several systemic barriers:

Language difficulties limiting access to services

Bureaucratic complexities delaying documentation and integration

Structural racism affecting access to opportunities and protections

These challenges highlight a gap between legal guarantees and on-the-ground implementation.

Concerns Over Asylum Restrictions at São Paulo Airport

One of the most serious issues raised was the prohibition on asylum applications for certain migrants arriving at Guarulhos International Airport without a Brazilian visa while in transit.

Madi warned that this policy:

Undermines the fundamental right to seek asylum

Is inconsistent with Brazil’s international legal obligations

Risks denying protection to individuals with legitimate claims

“Regardless of how individuals arrive, their protection needs must be individually assessed,” he said.

Nationwide Consultations Highlight Diverse Challenges

During his visit, the Special Rapporteur travelled across key regions—including Brasília, Boa Vista, Pacaraima, São Paulo, and Curitiba—engaging with:

Government officials at all levels

Military and humanitarian agencies

Civil society and private sector representatives

Migrants from diverse backgrounds, including women, children, Indigenous communities, and trafficking survivors

These consultations revealed both the strengths of Brazil’s system and the complexity of challenges faced by different migrant groups.

Pathway to a Global Model

Despite the challenges, Madi emphasised that Brazil has the potential to become a global benchmark for human rights-based migration governance, provided key reforms are implemented.

He outlined critical priorities:

Strengthening long-term policy integration

Ensuring consistent, rights-based implementation nationwide

Allocating sustained funding and institutional support

Involving migrants and refugees in policymaking processes

Looking Ahead

The findings from the visit will inform a comprehensive report to be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2027, which is expected to further assess Brazil’s progress and outline recommendations.

“Brazil has built a strong foundation,” Madi said. “The next step is ensuring that its policies are not only progressive on paper but fully realised in practice.”

As global migration pressures continue to rise, Brazil’s approach—and its ability to address these gaps—will be closely watched as a potential model for balancing humanitarian commitments with long-term governance.