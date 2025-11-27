Climate Crisis: The Urgent Call to Phase Out Fossil Fuels

The climate crisis remains a pressing issue, with the poorest populations suffering the most. At its heart lies the global dependency on fossil fuels, which has been inadequately addressed, according to Alex Rafalowicz, Director of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty initiative.

In a recent interview, Rafalowicz criticized the lack of decisive action at COP30. Despite reaching an agreement, it fell short of establishing a concrete plan to reduce fossil fuel reliance. Political dynamics and lobbying heavily influenced the negotiations, highlighting the need for genuine commitment and public pressure to induce change.

As countries like Colombia and the Netherlands push for a just transition, Rafalowicz urges nations to commit to renewable energy. The upcoming international conference in Santa Marta aims to further dialogues for a sustainable, equitable energy future.