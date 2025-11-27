Left Menu

International Mission: US-Russian Crew Embarks on Space Journey

A US-Russian crew of three has embarked on a mission to the International Space Station from Kazakhstan. The trip marks the first spaceflight for two members and the second for the third, aiming to conduct scientific and technological research over eight months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:31 IST
International Mission: US-Russian Crew Embarks on Space Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A US-Russian crew of three successfully began their mission to the International Space Station, launching aboard a Russian spacecraft. The journey commenced Thursday with the Soyuz booster rocket lifting off at 2:27 pm local time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The Soyuz MS-28 carried NASA's Chris Williams and Russian crewmates Sergei Mikaev and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, docking at the space station three hours later. The expedition marks the first space venture for Williams and Mikaev, while Kud-Sverchkov embarks on his second.

The astronauts will spend about eight months aboard the station, conducting scientific research and technology demonstrations to propel human exploration and benefit terrestrial life, said NASA. They'll join a diverse team of international astronauts already on board.

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Offline Classes Resume Amidst Easing Air Pollution Restrictions

Delhi's Offline Classes Resume Amidst Easing Air Pollution Restrictions

 India
2
Delhi Initiates Third-Party Audit to Combat Waterlogging

Delhi Initiates Third-Party Audit to Combat Waterlogging

 India
3
Karnataka's Political Chessboard: High Command Holds the Key

Karnataka's Political Chessboard: High Command Holds the Key

 India
4
Fresh Leadership Appointed to Propel Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project

Fresh Leadership Appointed to Propel Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025