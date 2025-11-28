Left Menu

Sloth Bears Spotted in West Bengal: A Conservation Triumph

Images from trap cameras in West Bengal's Purulia district reveal at least four sloth bears, signaling a positive step for conservation. Previously, only one bear was documented in the area in 2022. Efforts by the Forest Department and HEAL aim to protect these animals and foster human-animal coexistence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-11-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 11:32 IST
Sloth Bears Spotted in West Bengal: A Conservation Triumph
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant forests of West Bengal's Purulia district are now home to at least four sloth bears, as revealed by recent trap camera footage. This marks a significant upturn from 2022, when only one bear was recorded in the same area, exciting conservationists and officials alike.

The camera trap initiative, which began in January across three forest divisions, is a joint endeavor by the Forest Department and the non-profit Human and Environment Alliance League (HEAL). Their mission is to enhance the region's biodiversity while preventing human-animal conflicts through community engagement.

The discovery of these elusive creatures is not an isolated phenomenon. Other species like pangolins and wolves have also been identified in Purulia, signaling a victory for conservation efforts in the region. Chief Wildlife Warden Sandeep Sundriyal commends the bears for staying within their natural habitats, reducing potential clashes with human populations.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

 Global
2
Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

 Australia
3
Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

 China
4
Sri Lanka's Flood Crisis: A Nation Battles Nature's Fury

Sri Lanka's Flood Crisis: A Nation Battles Nature's Fury

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Europe’s agri-food chain is nowhere near ready for full digital transparency

Imitation-based AI systems unlikely to trigger catastrophic outcomes

One Health failures could let transboundary diseases trigger next global health and security crisis

AI in healthcare hits trust barrier as clinicians call for explainability and shared liability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025