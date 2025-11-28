Sloth Bears Spotted in West Bengal: A Conservation Triumph
Images from trap cameras in West Bengal's Purulia district reveal at least four sloth bears, signaling a positive step for conservation. Previously, only one bear was documented in the area in 2022. Efforts by the Forest Department and HEAL aim to protect these animals and foster human-animal coexistence.
The vibrant forests of West Bengal's Purulia district are now home to at least four sloth bears, as revealed by recent trap camera footage. This marks a significant upturn from 2022, when only one bear was recorded in the same area, exciting conservationists and officials alike.
The camera trap initiative, which began in January across three forest divisions, is a joint endeavor by the Forest Department and the non-profit Human and Environment Alliance League (HEAL). Their mission is to enhance the region's biodiversity while preventing human-animal conflicts through community engagement.
The discovery of these elusive creatures is not an isolated phenomenon. Other species like pangolins and wolves have also been identified in Purulia, signaling a victory for conservation efforts in the region. Chief Wildlife Warden Sandeep Sundriyal commends the bears for staying within their natural habitats, reducing potential clashes with human populations.
