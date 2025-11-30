Dusty Roads: A Persistent Threat to Delhi's Air Quality

Road dust continues to be a major contributor to particulate pollution in Delhi, as revealed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) following inspections of 321 road stretches across the city as part of Operation Clean Air.

The inspections highlighted how dust settles over the streets and evaluated the efficacy of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, and Central Public Works Department's cleaning measures.

Findings indicated that while 131 stretches showed no visible dust, high dust accumulations were primarily within the MCD's jurisdiction, underscoring the need for enhanced cleaning and dust-control practices.

