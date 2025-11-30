Left Menu

Dusty Roads: A Persistent Threat to Delhi's Air Quality

Road dust is a significant source of particulate pollution in Delhi. A recent inspection of 321 road stretches revealed frequent dust accumulation despite the cleaning efforts by local authorities. The Commission for Air Quality Management urges rigorous road-cleaning and improved dust-control measures to clear Delhi’s air.

Updated: 30-11-2025 19:24 IST
Road dust continues to be a major contributor to particulate pollution in Delhi, as revealed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) following inspections of 321 road stretches across the city as part of Operation Clean Air.

The inspections highlighted how dust settles over the streets and evaluated the efficacy of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, and Central Public Works Department's cleaning measures.

Findings indicated that while 131 stretches showed no visible dust, high dust accumulations were primarily within the MCD's jurisdiction, underscoring the need for enhanced cleaning and dust-control practices.

