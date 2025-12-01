Record Low Farm Fires in Punjab and Haryana: A Victory for Air Quality

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced a significant decrease in farm fires in Punjab and Haryana during the 2025 paddy harvesting season. Punjab saw 5,114 incidents, while Haryana reported 662, marking the lowest levels since monitoring began.

The decline is largely credited to state-specific action plans, enhanced machinery usage, and strict enforcement measures aimed at better managing crop residue. Strategies such as expanded ex-situ utilization, biomass energy generation, and bio-ethanol production also played vital roles.

This reduction has notably curbed potential air quality deterioration in the Delhi-NCR region. Continuous coordination among state departments and a dedicated CAQM cell in Chandigarh have bolstered these efforts, promising even better air quality in the future.

