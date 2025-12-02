Peru landslide sinks boats in Amazon region river, killing 12
Reuters | Lima | Updated: 02-12-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 00:10 IST
At least 12 people have died and 20 more were left injured after a landslide in Peru's Amazon region sunk two boats on the Ucayali river, local health authorities said on Monday.
Two people remain missing, it added in a post on social media.
