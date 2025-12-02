Another smoggy morning; city records AQI of 340

Delhi woke up to another morning of toxic air on Tuesday, with the city's AQI remaining in the 'very poor' category. Delhi's AQI stood at 340 at 9 am, up from 301 recorded at the same time on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) data.

Out of 39 stations, two -- Chandni Chowk and Vivek Vihar-- slipped into the severe category with readings above 400, according to data from the CPCB's Sameer app.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. On the weather front, Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 9.6 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees above normal, the IMD said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, with the forecast indicating fog for the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)