Another smoggy morning; city records AQI of 340

Delhis AQI stood at 340 at 9 am, up from 301 recorded at the same time on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Boards CPCB data.Out of 39 stations, two -- Chandni Chowk and Vivek Vihar-- slipped into the severe category with readings above 400, according to data from the CPCBs Sameer app.As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 09:43 IST
Delhi woke up to another morning of toxic air on Tuesday, with the city's AQI remaining in the 'very poor' category. Delhi's AQI stood at 340 at 9 am, up from 301 recorded at the same time on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) data.

Out of 39 stations, two -- Chandni Chowk and Vivek Vihar-- slipped into the severe category with readings above 400, according to data from the CPCB's Sameer app.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. On the weather front, Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 9.6 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees above normal, the IMD said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, with the forecast indicating fog for the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

