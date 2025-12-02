IAEA Conference in Riyadh Strengthens Nuclear and Radiological Emergency Preparedness

The International Conference on Nuclear and Radiological Emergencies (EPR2025) officially opened today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, bringing together over 450 participants from 100 countries and four international organizations. Organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in cooperation with Saudi Arabia’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission (NRRC), the four-day conference aims to strengthen global preparedness and response (EPR) to nuclear and radiological emergencies under the theme “Building the Future in an Evolving World.”

Leadership in a Changing Risk Landscape

In a video message, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi stressed that public trust in nuclear energy relies on robust, science-based emergency preparedness.

“Trust is earned when authorities are prepared and act effectively during emergencies. Nuclear safety, security, and emergency preparedness must come first, and must be credible and transparent.”

Karine Herviou, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security, emphasized that preparedness must anticipate future risks, not just past events, ensuring systems remain operational under unexpected conditions.

Dr. Khalid Aleissa, CEO of NRRC and President of the conference, highlighted Saudi Arabia’s commitment to safe and peaceful nuclear technology and the role of emerging technologies and international collaboration in enhancing global resilience.

Advancing Technical Excellence and International Cooperation

The conference features a comprehensive technical program addressing the full spectrum of nuclear and radiological emergency preparedness and response. Plenary sessions, keynote lectures, and roundtables explore:

Coordination and cooperation in EPR

Public communication during emergencies

Innovative technologies including artificial intelligence

Capacity building and emergency exercises

Protection strategies and the interface between nuclear safety and security

Emergency preparedness for floating and mobile reactors

Abel González, Vice President of the conference and global expert in radiation protection, outlined three key challenges for the international community:

Improving implementation of international conventions on early notification and assistance. Addressing misunderstandings about low-dose radiation risks. Ensuring EPR frameworks account for the realities of military conflict.

Fostering Leadership and Engaging Future Experts

The conference also promotes diversity and youth engagement in emergency preparedness:

A Women in Nuclear side event celebrates female leadership in EPR.

Dedicated sessions and competitions for students and young professionals provide platforms to interact with global experts.

An infographic design competition encourages innovative communication of complex risk information, with winners announced during the event.

Strengthening Global Capabilities

The IAEA Incident and Emergency Centre (IEC) serves as a 24/7 global hub, coordinating alerts, verifying information, and providing assistance under the Convention on Early Notification of a Nuclear Accident and the Convention on Assistance in the Case of a Nuclear Accident or Radiological Emergency.

Key tools include:

Response and Assistance Network (RANET)

Unified System for Information Exchange in Incidents and Emergencies (USIE)

International Radiation Monitoring Information System (IRMIS)

The IAEA also offers training, peer reviews, and virtual learning tools, including virtual reality simulations for first responders, enabling countries to test and refine their response arrangements in realistic environments.

The conference demonstrates a global commitment to advancing nuclear safety, security, and emergency preparedness, ensuring countries are ready to respond effectively to future challenges.