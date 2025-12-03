Air Purifier sales rise 30 pc in 2025, says Croma

Croma, a Tata group omnichannel electronics retailer, on Wednesday said the demand for Air purifiers has surged 30 per cent year-on-year so far in 2025.

Delhi-NCR, which is still facing high AQI (air quality index), accounted for 72 per cent of all air purifier sales at Croma, according to an insights report released by the retailer on air purifier purchases, based on its 2025 sales data across online and offline channels.

Maharashtra, with 12 per cent sales, stood in the second position, and Karnataka contributed 4 per cent sales, indicating rising awareness and adoption in other states as well, it added.

''HEPA filters remain the top choice for customers, thanks to their proven ability to remove airborne particles, such as dust, pollen, and mould. Many shoppers also opted for advanced models featuring multi-layered protection, combining pre-filters, activated carbon filters, and UVC LED technology, for comprehensive defence against pollutants and odours,'' it said.

Croma recorded its highest weekly air purifier sales in a single week alone, which accounted for 27 per cent of the company's annual air purifier sales.

''As compared to the last year, this year saw an increase of 30 per cent in the purchase of air purifiers, proof of the prevailing air quality,'' it said. The study found that the budget range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 price band is the largest segment by volume, contributing 49 per cent of total air purifier sales at Croma.

''The super-premium segment is the next big category with a 36 per cent contribution, indicating that more customers are ready to invest in higher-end products with better coverage and smarter features,'' it said.

Philips and Dyson together commanded 84 per cent of overall air purifier sales at Croma in 2025, reinforcing their leadership in this category.

