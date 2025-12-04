IAEA hosts first global symposium on AI and nuclear energy to shape future power

Global technology and energy leaders are convening at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna for the inaugural International Symposium on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Nuclear Energy — a landmark event exploring how two rapidly advancing fields can jointly tackle rising global electricity demand and accelerate clean-energy transitions.

The two-day symposium brings together senior officials from governments, international organizations, nuclear operators, research institutes and major technology firms, including Google and Oracle. Discussions are centred on how nuclear power can meet the surging energy needs of AI data centres, and how AI can transform nuclear technologies, from reactor optimisation to safety systems. The programme and livestream are available on the IAEA’s official website.

“Atoms for Algorithms”: A Structural Alliance

Opening the event, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi highlighted that the convergence of AI and nuclear energy is reshaping the global landscape.

“Two forces are reshaping humanity’s horizon at an unprecedented pace: the rise of artificial intelligence and the global transition towards clean, reliable energy,” he said. “These forces are converging and redefining the new global economy.”

Grossi underscored that nuclear energy is uniquely positioned to deliver low-carbon, round-the-clock, high-power-density electricity, making it one of the few technologies capable of supplying stable energy for the growing digital ecosystem. He described the emerging relationship between nuclear and AI as a structural alliance — “Atoms for Algorithms.”

Surging Energy Needs of the AI Era

According to the International Energy Agency, data centres consumed 1.5% of global electricity in 2024, a figure expected to double by 2030 due to the exponential growth of AI workloads, cloud computing and digital services. This increase poses major challenges for countries striving to maintain grid stability and reduce carbon emissions.

Nuclear power is increasingly viewed as a critical solution to meet this twin demand: ensuring sufficient electricity supply while keeping emissions low. At the same time, AI technologies can support nuclear growth by improving reactor maintenance schedules, predicting component wear, enhancing safety analysis, and accelerating construction timelines for new plants.

Shaping a Framework for AI–Nuclear Collaboration

The symposium aims to build lasting partnerships between the nuclear and technology communities, with IAEA guidance. Participants will examine opportunities for AI-assisted design, digital twins for reactors, cyber-security frameworks, safeguards verification tools and workforce training.

The outcome of the symposium is expected to include recommendations for an international collaboration framework that will help member states harness AI responsibly in the nuclear sector, supporting global goals for clean, reliable and sustainable energy.

New Cooperation Agreement to Support AI in Nuclear Information Management

On Wednesday, the IAEA signed a new cooperation pact with Atomic Canyon, a technology company developing AI-powered tools for the nuclear industry. The agreement outlines joint exploration of collaboration opportunities, including the evaluation of a proof of concept for AI-based systems to enhance nuclear information management, data analysis, and digital infrastructure.

This partnership is one of several emerging collaborations designed to accelerate innovation, ensure strong governance and unlock the transformative potential of AI in nuclear energy.