Left Menu

CM Yadav releases 3 cheetahs into wild at Kuno National Park

Today, there are 29 cheetahs in Kuno and 3 cheetahs in Gandhi Sagar, the chief minister said, adding that the project in Kuno National Park has created new employment opportunities.Yadav also thanked the forest department staff for the success of Project Cheetah.The chief minister also released the Kuno National Park Cheetah Calendar featuring pictures of cheetahs, and inaugurated a souvenir shop.The book Clinical Management of Free-Ranging Cheetahs in Kuno National Park was also released on the occasion.

PTI | Sheopur | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:18 IST
CM Yadav releases 3 cheetahs into wild at Kuno National Park
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday released three cheetahs into the wild at the Kuno National Park (KNP) on the occasion of International Cheetah Day.

Female cheetah Veera and her two nine-month-old cubs were released into the open forest near Parond area of KNP, bringing the total number of cheetahs in the free-ranging area of the national park to 19, a forest official said.

Following an ambitious programme to reintroduce the spotted big cat in Indian forests, Madhya Pradesh now has 32 cheetahs -- 29 at Kuno in Sheopur district and three at Gandhi Sagar park in Mandsaur district.

Kuno is home to eight cheetahs translocated from South Africa and 21 cubs born in the park. Kuno National Park is gaining international recognition as a tourism destination, CM Yadav said after releasing the three cheetahs from their enclosure.

''Today is a historic day and I congratulating everyone on International Cheetah Day,'' he said.

Project Cheetah is successful due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment, Yadav added.

''We are grateful to those who chose Madhya Pradesh for this important project. Today, there are 29 cheetahs in Kuno and 3 cheetahs in Gandhi Sagar,'' the chief minister said, adding that the project in Kuno National Park has created new employment opportunities.

Yadav also thanked the forest department staff for the success of Project Cheetah.

The chief minister also released the Kuno National Park Cheetah Calendar featuring pictures of cheetahs, and inaugurated a souvenir shop.

The book ''Clinical Management of Free-Ranging Cheetahs in Kuno National Park'' was also released on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly flat as Fed watchers digest jobs data

US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly flat as Fed watchers digest jobs data

 Global
2
Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World C...

 United States
3
Soccer-Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

 Global
4
UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest

UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others qui...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025