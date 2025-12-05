Left Menu

SIR in Gujarat: More than 17 lakh deceased voters found on electoral rolls

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision SIR of the electoral rolls in Gujarat has revealed that more than 17 lakh deceased voters were still included in the existing voter list across the state, a release by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer CEO has stated.According to the release issued on Thursday, the SIR exercise started in Gujarat on November 4 with booth-level officers BLOs distributing enumeration forms in their designated areas.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-12-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 08:16 IST
SIR in Gujarat: More than 17 lakh deceased voters found on electoral rolls
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Gujarat has revealed that more than 17 lakh deceased voters were still included in the existing voter list across the state, a release by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has stated.

According to the release issued on Thursday, the SIR exercise started in Gujarat on November 4 with booth-level officers (BLOs) distributing enumeration forms in their designated areas. The campaign will continue till December 11.

''In the last one month, enumeration forms have been distributed to more than five crore voters registered in the 2025 electoral roll. In most of the 33 districts, 100 per cent of the distribution has been completed. Work on digitising the returned forms is currently underway. So far, the digitisation work has been completed in 12 out of 182 assembly constituencies,'' it said.

These include Dhanera and Tharad of Banaskantha district, Limkheda and Dahod (ST) of Dahod district, Bayad of Aravalli district, Dhoraji, Jasdan and Gondal of Rajkot district, Keshod of Junagadh district, Mehmadabad of Kheda district, Khambhat of Anand district and Jalalpore of Navsari district.

Dang district is at the forefront in this work with 94.35 per cent digitisation of the counting forms, said the release.

''During this exercise, it was revealed that 17 lakh deceased voters were still included in the electoral roll across the state. More than 6.14 lakh voters were found absent from their addresses. It has been noticed that more than 30 lakh voters have permanently migrated,'' the release said.

BLOs found more than 3.25 lakh voters in the ''repeated'' category, which means that their names figured at more than one place, the release stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lionel Messi is playing for another trophy. Inter Miami to meet Vancouver in the MLS Cup final

Lionel Messi is playing for another trophy. Inter Miami to meet Vancouver in...

 Global
2
Japan issues safety advisory in China ahead of Nanjing Massacre anniversary

Japan issues safety advisory in China ahead of Nanjing Massacre anniversary

 Japan
3
Man United wastes chance to reach Premier League top 5 in 1-1 draw with West Ham

Man United wastes chance to reach Premier League top 5 in 1-1 draw with West...

 United Kingdom
4
JK: Northern Army commander visits Poonch, reviews operational readiness

JK: Northern Army commander visits Poonch, reviews operational readiness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025