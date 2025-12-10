Haryana's Urban Development Surge: Rs 1,700 Crore Boost

The Haryana government has made a major financial commitment by releasing Rs 1,700 crore to its urban development authorities. The funds, aimed at accelerating infrastructure improvements, will bolster efforts in key metropolitan areas across the state.

Speaking on the development, officials highlighted the government's dedication to ensuring world-class urban infrastructure for its citizens. This initiative reflects urban development's high priority within the state's strategic framework.

For the budget year 2025-26, a comprehensive allocation of Rs 3,000 crore from the EDC fund was earmarked for external development works in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panchkula, and Hisar. Indeed, Rs 1,500 crore has been distributed to metropolitan authorities during the current financial year, showcasing the town and country planning department's effective utilization of resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)