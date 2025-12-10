Left Menu

Haryana's Urban Development Surge: Rs 1,700 Crore Boost

The Haryana government has allocated a significant Rs 1,700 crore to the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran and metropolitan authorities to enhance urban infrastructure. This is part of a broader effort to provide top-class urban amenities. Previously, Rs 2,188 crore was distributed in 2024-25 to support urban development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:03 IST
Haryana's Urban Development Surge: Rs 1,700 Crore Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has made a major financial commitment by releasing Rs 1,700 crore to its urban development authorities. The funds, aimed at accelerating infrastructure improvements, will bolster efforts in key metropolitan areas across the state.

Speaking on the development, officials highlighted the government's dedication to ensuring world-class urban infrastructure for its citizens. This initiative reflects urban development's high priority within the state's strategic framework.

For the budget year 2025-26, a comprehensive allocation of Rs 3,000 crore from the EDC fund was earmarked for external development works in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panchkula, and Hisar. Indeed, Rs 1,500 crore has been distributed to metropolitan authorities during the current financial year, showcasing the town and country planning department's effective utilization of resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025