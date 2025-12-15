Left Menu

KSUM, German consortium join hands to boost deep-tech startups

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-12-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 15:14 IST
KSUM has signed an MoU with NXTGN Startup Factory of Baden-Württemberg, Germany, aimed at supporting deep-tech startups on both sides.

The agreement was finalised at Huddle Global 2025, the state's flagship startup festival, which concluded on a high note at Kovalam on Sunday evening, according to a statement on Monday.

The MoU was signed by Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika and Thomas Neumann, Head of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany, in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who addressed 'The Kerala Future Forum' during the event.

NXTGN Startup Factory is a consortium of five major German universities and manages a venture capital fund exceeding 1 billion euros (Rs 10,000 crore).

The collaboration aims to develop around 300 startups in Germany and Kerala through a structured framework. It will facilitate funding and other support for deep-tech ventures.

A steering committee and a working group, including representatives from the government, Kerala's startup ecosystem, and the German startup ecosystem, will oversee the partnership.

A key focus of the initiative is to create a sustainable talent pipeline from premier institutions and colleges in Kerala, fostering innovations that could redefine the state's industrial ecosystem while generating significant employment opportunities, Anoop Ambika said.

''The MoU presents a major opportunity for Kerala to lead research and innovation in the deep-tech sector in India,'' he added.

The collaboration will also enable closer interaction between startup communities in Germany, Kerala, and across the globe.

In a related development, KSUM and IIT Palakkad Technology I-Hub Foundation (IPTIF) signed an MoU to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the housing and construction sector through the Construction Innovation Hub (CIH) and the Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EIR) programme.

The MoU, exchanged at the valedictory session of Huddle Global 2025, aims to nurture technology-based startups by providing structured support, including fellowships, mentorship, incubation, infrastructure access, and financial assistance for aspiring entrepreneurs and graduating students.

