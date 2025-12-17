Tragic Loss at MIT: Professor Nuno Loureiro Fatally Shot

Nuno FG Loureiro, a respected professor of physics, nuclear science, and engineering at MIT, was tragically shot and killed at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts. Authorities announced that a homicide investigation is underway following the incident on Monday night.

The 47-year-old Loureiro, who led MIT's Plasma Science and Fusion Centre, was known for his dedication to advancing clean energy technology. Before joining MIT in 2016, he completed his undergraduate studies in Portugal and earned a doctorate in London.

The police have yet to identify any suspects, and the investigation continues as the academic community mourns the loss of a brilliant mind. The recent spate of violence in nearby areas has left students and residents shaken.