ReNew Secures Major Investment to Lead India's Clean Energy Revolution

ReNew Green Energy Solutions Private Limited, a clean energy company, announced a significant USD 95 million equity investment on Monday. The investment, spearheaded by LeapFrog Investments, will be used to expand ReNew's commercial and industrial platform. This financial boost includes direct commitments and contributions from co-investors, including the Emerging Market Climate Action Fund and Carlyle AlpInvest.

The investors joining this consortium will become part of ReNew's extensive institutional investor base, featuring prominent names like the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and British International Investment. LeapFrog intends to apply its proprietary impact measurement framework to evaluate emissions avoided, job creation, and the enforcement of governance and sustainability practices.

ReNew, which holds one of the largest clean energy portfolios for commercial and industrial customers, is poised to play a crucial role in India's decarbonization journey. With clients including global giants Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, the company's comprehensive agreements ensure the delivery of cost-competitive, renewable power while bolstering India's energy security and industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)