India Gears Up for Annual Asian Waterbird Census

The Bombay Natural History Society, in collaboration with Wetlands International South Asia, is set to launch the Asian Waterbird Census nationwide in January. This initiative invites bird enthusiasts and citizens alike to partake in surveying migratory waterbirds across India.

First introduced in 1987, the Asian Waterbird Census stands as one of the longest-running citizen science efforts aimed at monitoring and conserving waterbird populations and their wetland habitats. The census plays a crucial role in tracking migratory bird population trends and assessing the vitality of wetland ecosystems, according to the BNHS statement.

Supported by Bird Count India and the National Biodiversity Authority, the event will see participation facilitated by local Biodiversity Management Committees under state biodiversity boards. The data gathered is set to inform both national and international conservation efforts, aiding in environmental agreements like the Ramsar Convention and the Convention on Migratory Species.