GEF Approves US$67M for Global Action on Biodiversity, Climate and Pollution

A new US$67 million package has been approved by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) to help vulnerable regions take stronger action against biodiversity loss, pollution, and climate change. Supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the funding will advance nine high-impact projects across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa—regions where fragile ecosystems and climate-vulnerable communities face urgent environmental threats.

Protecting Fragile Ecosystems While Creating Livelihood Opportunities

The newly funded projects aim to reverse biodiversity loss while establishing sustainable income pathways for communities living near critical ecosystems. Key areas of focus include:

safeguarding biodiversity around lakes, forests, and permafrost peatlands

restoring coastal and marine habitats

enhancing resilience in conflict-affected regions

tackling water scarcity and land degradation

empowering local and Indigenous communities to manage wildlife

conserving medicinal plant species

financing nature-based solutions and biodiversity conservation

These initiatives will protect people and ecosystems while strengthening economic opportunities rooted in sustainable resource management.

“Investing in Action Is Not Optional”

UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP policy chief Marcos Neto emphasized the urgency of acting now to protect natural systems.

“From protecting the coasts of small islands to degraded rangelands, investing in action is not optional,” he said. “This portfolio highlights the importance of investing in nature and biodiversity as central to development.”

Neto said the GEF’s investment will allow funds to flow directly to governments, communities, and partners, supporting resilient and sustainable development solutions.

Leveraging Partnerships and Major Co-Financing

Working with a wide range of partners—including private sector companies, marginalised groups, Indigenous communities, and local governments—UNDP expects the portfolio to catalyze over five times the approved funding through co-financing. This includes significant private sector participation, reducing investment risk and encouraging innovation.

These investments are expected to avert millions in potential losses by helping communities adapt early to environmental threats.

Strengthening Nature-Positive Development

The funding comes at a critical moment as global ecosystems continue to degrade and communities become more vulnerable to climate disruption. UNDP says the projects will support a shift toward nature-positive development, aiming to move beyond subsistence-level survival and build long-term resilience.

By leveraging its global network, UNDP will deploy the funding to solutions that:

strengthen climate adaptation

support sustainable economic growth

protect natural resources

increase community resilience

GEF Support as 2030 Targets Approach

The GEF—whose past initiatives have protected areas larger than Australia—approved the funding during its 70th Council meeting (15–19 December 2025). The meeting brought together representatives from 186 governments, who reviewed progress on the current funding cycle and endorsed more than US$350 million for environmental initiatives through:

the GEF Trust Fund

the Least Developed Countries Fund (LDCF)

the Special Climate Change Fund (SCCF)

the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF)

GEF CEO Carlos Manuel Rodríguez said the new investments will help countries accelerate climate and nature goals as the world approaches the critical 2030 environmental targets.

“These investments are essential for stronger economies, climate-resilient communities, and a livable future,” he said.

Supporting UNDP’s Climate and Nature Commitments

The new portfolio also reinforces UNDP’s global initiatives, including the Climate Promise and the Nature Pledge, which aim to help countries speed up climate action, reverse nature loss, and improve access to clean, affordable energy.

Together, the new GEF funding and UNDP’s broader commitments will help countries tackle the intertwined challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution while protecting vulnerable communities.