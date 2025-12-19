Left Menu

Chile's Cape Froward: A New Haven for Endangered Wildlife

Chile is setting up the Cape Froward National Park on the Brunswick Peninsula to protect rare wildlife and ecosystems. The park will cover 150,000 hectares, offering refuge to endangered species like the huemul deer, supported by Rewilding Chile's land donation. Plans include sustainable tourism development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:46 IST
Chile's Cape Froward: A New Haven for Endangered Wildlife

Chile is on the cusp of establishing a national park at the southernmost tip of the Americas. The Cape Froward National Park, nestled on the Brunswick Peninsula, promises to safeguard 150,000 hectares of subantarctic forests and unique ecosystems from industrial and tourist impact.

In a significant land donation, Rewilding Chile has contributed 127,000 hectares to the government, facilitating the creation of this sanctuary for endangered species such as the huemul deer. The park is set to enhance a biological corridor, bolstering a diverse marine food chain.

With aspirations for sustainable economic growth, Chile plans to integrate the park into the region's tourism framework. Hiking trails and camping facilities are anticipated, aiming to draw visitors to this untouched Patagonian landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

