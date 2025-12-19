Left Menu

Delhi's Pollution Complaint Analysis: A Transparency Report

Over the past five years, nearly one lakh pollution-related complaints have been lodged in Delhi. Various departments demonstrated different resolution rates, with some achieving 100% while others lagged far behind. Despite significant efforts, over 12,000 complaints remain unresolved, highlighting inefficiencies in addressing pollution issues in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:56 IST
Delhi has seen almost one lakh complaints regarding pollution over a five-year period, as per official records.

While agencies like the Transport Department and Delhi Fire Services managed a complete resolution rate, others such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) fell short, leaving many complaints unresolved.

According to data from the Green Delhi App, 87.48% of complaints have been resolved, but over 12,000 remain pending. This underscores issues in effectively managing pollution-related grievances as air quality remains a concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

