Delhi's Pollution Complaint Analysis: A Transparency Report

Delhi has seen almost one lakh complaints regarding pollution over a five-year period, as per official records.

While agencies like the Transport Department and Delhi Fire Services managed a complete resolution rate, others such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) fell short, leaving many complaints unresolved.

According to data from the Green Delhi App, 87.48% of complaints have been resolved, but over 12,000 remain pending. This underscores issues in effectively managing pollution-related grievances as air quality remains a concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)