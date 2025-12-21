Left Menu

Towards Coexistence: Expanding Project Cheetah and Tackling Human-Wildlife Conflict

The National Tiger Conservation Authority, chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, reviewed efforts to expand Project Cheetah and manage human-wildlife conflict. Discussions focused on scientific management, conservation strategies, and inter-state cooperation. Progress under various wildlife conservation initiatives, including tiger and elephant preservation, was evaluated, revealing essential future plans.

Updated: 21-12-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Tiger Conservation Authority, led by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, held significant meetings at the Sundarbans Tiger Reserve to expand Project Cheetah and address human-wildlife conflicts. High-ranking officials and specialists from across India were present, emphasizing the importance of science-based strategies and community involvement in tiger conservation.

Yadav highlighted the necessity of landscape-level planning and inter-state coordination to address challenges in tiger reserves. Key discussions included managing human-tiger conflicts with a three-pronged approach and strategies for tigers outside protected areas. Pressing issues like staff shortages and habitat degradation were also addressed, with plans for follow-ups.

Decision ratifications included extending Project Cheetah, approving conservation plans, and translocation initiatives. There were updates on Project Cheetah's expansion to new regions, supported by CAMPA, and the crucial Global Big Cat Summit preparations. Further deliberations examined elephant conservation, with an emphasis on scientific management, resolving human-elephant conflicts, and evaluating conservation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

