Unveiling Earth's Hidden Diversity: A Surge in Species Discovery

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have uncovered a surge in the discovery of new species, reaching more than 16,000 annually. Helmed by the University of Arizona, the team delved into classification histories of around 2 million species, challenging previous notions that species discovery was dwindling.

The study, published in Science Advances, suggests that the increase is sustained across various organism groups, including animals, plants, and fungi. Senior author John Wiens emphasized that documentation is crucial for conservation, underscoring that species cannot be protected unless properly described.

The researchers predict further discoveries aided by advanced molecular tools, which could reveal cryptic species previously indistinguishable by traditional methods. This steady pace suggests that global biodiversity, especially among plants, fungi, and amphibians, is far richer than previously estimated.

(With inputs from agencies.)