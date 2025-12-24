Left Menu

India's Ambitious Space Leap: LVM3 Rocket Launch Triumphs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended ISRO's successful launch of its heaviest satellite using the LVM3 rocket, advancing India's space capabilities and global commercial launch market influence. The launch signifies progress towards the Gaganyaan mission and embodies India's drive for self-reliance in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) successful deployment of its heaviest satellite to date, expanding India's presence in the global space arena. Utilizing the LVM3 rocket, the mission strengthens India's heavy-lift capabilities and prepares the ground for future ventures like Gaganyaan.

In a statement, Modi highlighted the achievement as a crucial step toward self-reliance in India's space sector. The launch also exemplifies India's growing influence in the international commercial space launch industry, with the LVM3 placing a 6.5-tonne US-built Bluebird Block 2 satellite into a 520 km orbit.

Modi acknowledged the dedication of space scientists and engineers, emphasizing that the progress fueled by the nation's youth promises greater achievements in space. The successful demonstration of LVM3's capabilities is expected to expand commercial launch services and foster global partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

