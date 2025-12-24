India's Ambitious Space Leap: LVM3 Rocket Launch Triumphs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) successful deployment of its heaviest satellite to date, expanding India's presence in the global space arena. Utilizing the LVM3 rocket, the mission strengthens India's heavy-lift capabilities and prepares the ground for future ventures like Gaganyaan.

In a statement, Modi highlighted the achievement as a crucial step toward self-reliance in India's space sector. The launch also exemplifies India's growing influence in the international commercial space launch industry, with the LVM3 placing a 6.5-tonne US-built Bluebird Block 2 satellite into a 520 km orbit.

Modi acknowledged the dedication of space scientists and engineers, emphasizing that the progress fueled by the nation's youth promises greater achievements in space. The successful demonstration of LVM3's capabilities is expected to expand commercial launch services and foster global partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)