Supreme Court Acts to Preserve Aravalli Hills Amid Definition Dispute

The Supreme Court has intervened in a row over the definition of the Aravalli Hills, scheduling a hearing for Monday. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, alongside Justices JK Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih, will deliberate on the matter.

In a pivotal decision dated November 20, the court accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges and halted the issuance of fresh mining leases across its spans in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. This move follows recommendations from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to preserve the planet's oldest mountain system.

The court underscored the importance of the Aravallis as a biodiversity-rich 'green barrier' against the Thar desert's eastward expansion, emphasizing a clear definition for environmental conservation, land use regulation, and permissible mining activities. Until further notice, new mining leases are on hold, awaiting a sustainable mining plan from the MoEF&CC and the ICFRE.