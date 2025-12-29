Left Menu

The Power of Swearing: Unleashing Hidden Strength

Swearing might enhance physical performance by reducing inhibitions, boosting focus, and allowing greater exertion. A study by Richard Stephens found that participants who cursed during exertion showed heightened endurance. The evidence suggests swearing aids in psychological flow, self-confidence, and overcoming internal constraints, benefitting athletic and rehabilitative efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study suggests that swearing could significantly improve physical performance by breaking down inhibitions and increasing focus.

The research, conducted by Richard Stephens of Keele University, involved 192 participants performing push-ups while repeating either a curse word or a neutral term. Those who chose to curse held out significantly longer.

Stephens explains that swearing brings about disinhibition and psychological flow, making individuals feel more confident and less constrained. These insights, published in American Psychologist, have implications for athletic performance, rehabilitation, and other scenarios requiring assertiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

