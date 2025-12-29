Left Menu

Inferno Strikes JCB Workshop in Jaipur, No Casualties Reported

A major fire outbreak occurred at a JCB dealer's workshop on Ajmer Road, Jaipur. Despite significant property damage, no casualties arose. The blaze, controlled within two hours, impacted local traffic and led to temporary closure of nearby petrol stations. The fire's cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-12-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 23:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire erupted at the JCB dealership's workshop on Ajmer Road in Jaipur on Monday evening. Despite the intensity, no casualties were reported, according to police statements.

Fire crews swiftly responded, deploying over a dozen fire brigades. The blaze, which damaged furniture, tyres, and machinery, was brought under control after nearly two hours of concerted efforts.

Local authorities took immediate precautionary measures, temporarily shutting down nearby petrol pumps and rerouting traffic. Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, measures were in place to prevent further risk in the populated area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

