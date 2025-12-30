Bharat Vandana Park: Mini India Takes Shape Amid Ambitious Recreational Plans

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to inaugurate diverse recreational facilities at the upcoming Bharat Vandana Park, officials disclosed on Tuesday. Encompassing nearly 200 acres in Dwarka Sector 20, the park promises shops, restaurants, and virtual reality gaming among other attractions aimed at the public.

Conceptualized as a 'mini India,' the park will showcase replicas of iconic monuments. It is divided into eight commercial categories, including food kiosks and lake-view restaurants. Monthly rents for spaces range from Rs 3,000 for kiosks to Rs 73,000 for larger restaurants, according to a proposal by the DDA.

Initially slated for a partial completion by December 2023, the park's timeline has been extended to March 2025. Despite the delay, several areas like meditation zones and fun parks are poised to open soon, though no official dates are set. The National Buildings Construction Corporation is steering the construction efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)