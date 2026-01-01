Crackdown on Illegal Fishing: Protecting Olive Ridley Turtles

On Thursday, authorities in Odisha apprehended 10 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh for illegally fishing in a restricted zone designated for turtle conservation within Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara district.

Officials seized fishing equipment and detained the individuals in judicial custody, highlighting a breach of the Wildlife Protection Act, Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, and sanctuary guidelines.

With the latest arrests, authorities have detained 367 fishermen to date for similar offenses, enhancing measures to protect endangered Olive Ridley turtles during their nesting season along the Dhamara-Devi river mouth.

