Crackdown on Illegal Fishing: Protecting Olive Ridley Turtles

Ten fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were arrested for illegal fishing within the protected turtle zone in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, Odisha. Authorities seized their equipment and placed them in custody. This is part of ongoing efforts to safeguard endangered Olive Ridley turtles, involving a strict ban on trawling.

On Thursday, authorities in Odisha apprehended 10 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh for illegally fishing in a restricted zone designated for turtle conservation within Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara district.

Officials seized fishing equipment and detained the individuals in judicial custody, highlighting a breach of the Wildlife Protection Act, Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, and sanctuary guidelines.

With the latest arrests, authorities have detained 367 fishermen to date for similar offenses, enhancing measures to protect endangered Olive Ridley turtles during their nesting season along the Dhamara-Devi river mouth.

