Controversy Erupts Over Housing Allocations in Bengaluru's Faqir Colony

Karnataka's Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh announced that only 90 families from Faqir Colony, Kogilu Layout are eligible for housing, contradicting claims of accommodating 400 families. BJP is planning protests against alleged 'illegal allotments,' citing incomplete construction and unmet eligibility criteria. Disputes arise over financial disparities in housing allotments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Only 90 families from Faqir Colony in Kogilu Layout are eligible for compensatory housing, announced Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, dismissing earlier claims that 400 families would be accommodated.

BJP is gearing up for protests, set for January 5 in Bengaluru, against what they term as illegal housing allotment. According to Yelahanka BJP MLA S R Vishwanath, despite deposits made, several beneficiaries have not received houses, with suspected irregularities in the process.

Yeshwanthpur MLA S T Somashekar criticized the government for financial disparities in housing costs, alleging preferential treatment for Kogilu residents. Discontent over allotment procedures is expected to escalate, with BJP threatening to raise the issue legally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

