Controversy Erupts Over Housing Allocations in Bengaluru's Faqir Colony

Only 90 families from Faqir Colony in Kogilu Layout are eligible for compensatory housing, announced Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, dismissing earlier claims that 400 families would be accommodated.

BJP is gearing up for protests, set for January 5 in Bengaluru, against what they term as illegal housing allotment. According to Yelahanka BJP MLA S R Vishwanath, despite deposits made, several beneficiaries have not received houses, with suspected irregularities in the process.

Yeshwanthpur MLA S T Somashekar criticized the government for financial disparities in housing costs, alleging preferential treatment for Kogilu residents. Discontent over allotment procedures is expected to escalate, with BJP threatening to raise the issue legally.

(With inputs from agencies.)