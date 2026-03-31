Tension Escalates as BJP Protests Himachal's Entry Tax Hike

The opposition BJP, led by Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, staged a protest outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on the 14th day of the Budget Session, demanding an immediate rollback of the recent entry tax hike. Thakur accused the state government of making impulsive decisions affecting border areas, escalating tensions between Himachal, Punjab, and Haryana.

Addressing the media, Thakur highlighted growing unrest in border districts like Una, Nahan, Kangra, and Bilaspur due to the tax increase. He argued the hike burdens the public and complicates cross-border travel. Thakur refuted claims that the tax hike was minimal, pointing out significant increases for small and large vehicles.

Concerns over possible retaliatory actions from neighboring states were raised, with Punjab threatening transport blockades. Thakur criticized the proposed levy on petrol and diesel, urging reconsideration amid national excise cuts. The BJP leader acknowledged a Rs 3,920 crore financial aid from the Centre as vital support for the state's financial woes, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to Himachal's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)