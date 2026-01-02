Left Menu

Delhi's Unyielding Fight Against Pollution: A Steady Path to Cleaner Air

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has announced the lifting of Stage 3 GRAP restrictions following a significant improvement in air quality. Despite the ease of curbs, rigorous anti-pollution operations continue across the city to consolidate environmental gains and maintain air quality improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:06 IST
Delhi's Unyielding Fight Against Pollution: A Steady Path to Cleaner Air
Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Friday that restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP 3) have been lifted after improvements in air quality. However, anti-pollution operations will continue vigorously across the city.

This decision, made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub-committee, followed a significant improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI), which improved from 380 to 236 in 24 hours. Areas like Bawana registered an AQI of 141, falling into the 'good' category.

Sirsa attributed this progress to sustained efforts targeting pollution sources, including vehicular emissions and industrial waste. With 6,596 vehicular emission violations addressed and over 12,000 metric tonnes of waste cleared, the efforts are ongoing with enforcement agencies conducting widespread checks and leveraging clean technology for lasting results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Water Contamination Crisis: Government Under Scrutiny

Madhya Pradesh Water Contamination Crisis: Government Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Tech-Driven Transparency in UP Revenue System

Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Tech-Driven Transparency in UP Revenue System

 India
3
Blast in Nalagarh: A Wake-Up Call for Himachal Pradesh Authorities

Blast in Nalagarh: A Wake-Up Call for Himachal Pradesh Authorities

 India
4
Tragedy on the Trail: Colorado's First Suspected Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

Tragedy on the Trail: Colorado's First Suspected Fatal Mountain Lion Attack ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026