Delhi's Unyielding Fight Against Pollution: A Steady Path to Cleaner Air
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has announced the lifting of Stage 3 GRAP restrictions following a significant improvement in air quality. Despite the ease of curbs, rigorous anti-pollution operations continue across the city to consolidate environmental gains and maintain air quality improvements.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Friday that restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP 3) have been lifted after improvements in air quality. However, anti-pollution operations will continue vigorously across the city.
This decision, made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub-committee, followed a significant improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI), which improved from 380 to 236 in 24 hours. Areas like Bawana registered an AQI of 141, falling into the 'good' category.
Sirsa attributed this progress to sustained efforts targeting pollution sources, including vehicular emissions and industrial waste. With 6,596 vehicular emission violations addressed and over 12,000 metric tonnes of waste cleared, the efforts are ongoing with enforcement agencies conducting widespread checks and leveraging clean technology for lasting results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Advances in Air Quality with Revocation of GRAP Stage-III
Delhi Air Quality Sees Significant Improvement; GRAP Stage-3 Curbs Lifted
Revving Up: Major 2026 Vehicle Launches in India's Auto Industry
Norway's Electric Vehicle Revolution: Leading the Charge with Record Sales
Commission for Air Quality Management revokes GRAP-3 curbs in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves significantly: Officials.