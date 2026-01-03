Heightened Security Measures at Sydney Cricket Ground Amid Antisemitism Fears
In response to a mass shooting in Sydney, heightened security, including riot and armed police, will be deployed at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the fifth Ashes test. This measure comes after a deadly attack at a Hanukkah event, sparking safety concerns and increasing antisemitism fears in Australia.
Authorities in New South Wales are ramping up security at Sydney Cricket Ground for the fifth Ashes test, following a deadly mass shooting at a Jewish event that shocked the nation with fears of growing antisemitism.
The New South Wales Police said they would deploy a 'high-visibility' police presence around the SCG, employing riot patrol units, officers on horseback, and those armed with rifles. This strategic move aims to ensure public safety following the recent attack at Bondi Beach.
The Jewish event shooting, claimed to be inspired by Sunni militant group Islamic State, led to increased security measures in Sydney, affecting New Year and Christmas celebrations. Public safety remains a priority, as evidenced by the deployment of heavily armed officers.
