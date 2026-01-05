Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Fire in Russian Industrial Zone

A fire erupted in an industrial zone in Yelets, located in Russia's Lipetsk region, following a drone attack allegedly launched by Ukraine, regional Governor Igor Artamonov reported on Monday.

No injuries or fatalities were reported, as confirmed by Artamonov via Telegram. The town of Yelets is notably the site of the Energiya battery plant.

This facility is a crucial producer of batteries and accumulators used in Russia's defense industry, a target Ukraine states it has previously struck.