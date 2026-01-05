Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Fire in Russian Industrial Zone

A Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire in an industrial area in Russia's Lipetsk region. The incident was reported by regional Governor Igor Artamonov, with no casualties noted. The targeted location, Yelets, hosts the Energiya battery plant, a significant supplier for Russia's defense sector.

Updated: 05-01-2026 04:16 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 04:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire erupted in an industrial zone in Yelets, located in Russia's Lipetsk region, following a drone attack allegedly launched by Ukraine, regional Governor Igor Artamonov reported on Monday.

No injuries or fatalities were reported, as confirmed by Artamonov via Telegram. The town of Yelets is notably the site of the Energiya battery plant.

This facility is a crucial producer of batteries and accumulators used in Russia's defense industry, a target Ukraine states it has previously struck.

