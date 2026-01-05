Ethiopia's Bond Resurgence Amid Restructuring Deal

Ethiopia's sole international bond saw a rise in value on Monday, as reported by Tradeweb data. This followed the government's announcement of a preliminary restructuring agreement with its bondholders.

The bond value increased by 2.5 cents, reaching 109.5 cents on the dollar. The agreement came after a second round of talks concluded in January, overcoming a previous deadlock experienced in negotiations last September over restructuring terms.

The East African nation had defaulted on the bond two years ago due to its decision to restructure external debt under the G20's Common Framework initiative. Last July, Ethiopia secured a restructuring deal with bilateral creditors, which provided over $3.5 billion in cashflow relief, facilitating the recent negotiations with bondholders.