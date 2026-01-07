Revving Up Innovation: Automotive Giants Unite on Open-Source Software

In a significant move for the automotive industry, more than 30 companies have committed to collaborating on open-source software. This initiative, supported by Germany's VDA, aims to innovate next-generation cars and slash costs.

Announced at the CES trade show in Las Vegas, the collaboration includes European automotive giant Stellantis and truck manufacturer Traton, alongside key suppliers like Schaeffler, Infineon, and Qualcomm. They join industry leaders Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, expanding the group from 11 to 32 participants since last year.

The collective effort is set to reduce development and maintenance efforts by up to 40% and accelerate market introduction by up to 30%, according to the VDA. "The growing participation in this collaboration reflects a clear global shift toward open innovation in the automotive industry," said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation.

