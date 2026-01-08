Bihar, Tripura officials meet in Patna to share administrative reform models

Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on 'deregulation and compliance reduction' with his Tripura counterpart Jitendra Kumar Sinha and senior officials from both states, officials said.

The primary objective of the meeting was to share successful models of administrative reforms, simplified policymaking and ease of doing business between the two states, officials said.

According to a statement by the cabinet secretariat here, ''The meeting on the theme of 'deregulation and compliance reduction' was held under the chairmanship of Amrit. It was attended by a high-level delegation led by Sinha. The primary objective of the meeting was to share successful models of administrative reforms, simplified policymaking and ease of doing business between the two states''.

''Tripura officials explained how amendments to outdated and complex regulations have facilitated smoother investment pathways in the state through a detailed presentation. Special emphasis was laid on online approvals, the single-window system, and policy reforms,'' it said. Key issues which were discussed included land and labour reforms, use of a centralised portal to ensure a transparent inspection process, seamless approval processes for electricity, water, and other essential services, it added.

By studying Tripura's policy reforms, Bihar will further bring required changes in its industrial policy, thereby creating new employment opportunities in the state, Amrit said.''

